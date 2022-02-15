Lexington Co. Sheriff warns of catalytic converter thefts

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon is warning people to watch out for catalytic converter thieves.

A catalytic converter is a device on the bottom of vehicles that reduces environmental emissions. They are made of expensive metals, making them an easy target for thieves who can sell them for profit.

“It’s the precious metals, particularly platinum, that have made catalytic converter thefts something law enforcement around the country have had to tackle,” Koon said. “People cut them from underneath a car and take them to scrapyards for a quick buck. The scrapyards have the precious metals and the bad guys walk away with an average of about $250 in their pocket.”

Last year, deputies took reports on 256 catalytic converter thefts. The number of thefts increased by 20 from 2020, according to Koon.

A law was passed in 2021 that barred anyone from having a detached catalytic converter without proper documentation that confirms the part’s origin. Only secondary metal recyclers are allowed to buy used converters, according to Koon.

“The most likely way to get the numbers going in the right direction is to focus on preventing the thefts,” Koon said. “This helps everyone as the cost of replacing a catalytic converter can cost about $1,000 and take weeks or days as the part is ordered and installed.”

Here are tips from Koon on how to prevent these thefts:

Park where your car will be visible. Park under lights after dark or near windows at a business. Park near security cameras, if possible.

If your catalytic converter is a “bolt on” model, have the bolts welded shut.

Ask your mechanic about installing a catalytic converter protection device.

Etch your converter with your vehicle’s identification number and license plate number in several different locations.

If you have any information on catalytic converter thefts or scrapyards illegally processing their trade for cash, call 888-274-6372.

