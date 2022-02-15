‘I hope he rots:’ Man pleads guilty to killing Chester, S.C. woman in 1976

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The man charged with the rape and murder of a Chester County woman in 1976 has entered a plea deal before the start of his trial.

On Monday, the state and the defense finished jury selection in the case of Charles Coleman, who is charged with the death of Ann Wilson. The trial was expected to get underway Tuesday. Instead, Coleman pleaded guilty to murder under an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to lead to a probable guilty verdict.

As part of the plea deal, the rape charge was dismissed. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the minimum sentence is 30 years.

The defense lawyer asked for mercy because Coleman doesn’t think he’ll live much longer.

The judge sentenced Coleman to life while noting he will be eligible for parole in 10 years due to that being the law in 1976. At one point during the hearing, the defendant said “I’m sorry.”

Members of Wilson’s family were present in the courtroom for the hearing and subsequent sentencing.

“I hope he rots in hell,” Duke McWaters, Wilson’s son-in-law, said while addressing the court.

On March 20, 1976, Wilson was reported missing after not showing up for her shift as a spinner at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills in Chester. Her body and a stolen vehicle were found in Fairfield County near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Road and Dave Jenkins Road in Blair.

Prosecutors said Wilson had been brutally beaten and strangled after she was raped.

According to prosecutors, a DNA sample was found on some of Wilson’s clothes and a towel left in the car.

In 2020, Coleman was arrested on unrelated charges and a DNA sample was taken. In June of that year, a hit showed that his DNA matched the sample found on Wilson’s clothes and the towel, according to the prosecution.

Months later, in October 2020, Coleman was charged with Wilson’s rape and murder. During a December hearing, bond was denied.

