Congestion slows traffic on I-26 east

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congestion on I-26 east has slowed traffic between Exit 102B and Exit 106 Tuesday morning.

The backup starts at the SC-60 Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard Exit and the Saint Andrews Road Exit, according to SCDOT.

The average speed is 24 miles per hour for the 3-mile stretch, according to officials.

If you are headed in that direction, expect delays.

