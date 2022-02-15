SkyView
Congestion slows traffic on I-26 east

Congestion slows traffic on I-26
Congestion slows traffic on I-26(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congestion on I-26 east has slowed traffic between Exit 102B and Exit 106 Tuesday morning.

The backup starts at the SC-60 Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard Exit and the Saint Andrews Road Exit, according to SCDOT.

The average speed is 24 miles per hour for the 3-mile stretch, according to officials.

If you are headed in that direction, expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

