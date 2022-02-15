Columbia man convicted of burglary and arson of a Lexington Co. business, resulting in death of a family dog

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was convicted by a Lexington County jury last week of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson, and ill-treatment of animals, and now, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard will serve 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to the solicitor’s office, Christopher Tillman, 28, intentionally started a fire at American Scrap Iron and Metal on the Charleston Highway, just outside of the Cayce area of Lexington County on Feb. 28, 2020.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation and found that as a result of the fire, the business was destroyed and the business owner’s family dog died during the incident.

During the trial, evidence presented to the jury revealed Tilman was hired in January 2020 to remodel the office area of the business but was fired after a few weeks for not following the owner’s instructions.

The owner had previously requested Tillman not enter an office area where the family dog, who lived at the business, was kept.

Investigators say around 3 a.m. the morning of the fire, surveillance video caught a man with a description matching Tillman’s, crawling around a shed area to avoid being seen on camera. The footage then caught the man entering and exiting the business through a window and lighting something that was then thrown into the office, causing the fire.

Testimony at the trial showed the office door to the private area where the dog was kept, was intentionally closed, trapping the animal inside to die in the fire.

According to investigators, surveillance footage from other businesses in the area captured Tillman’s car parked next to American Scrap Iron and Metal at the time of the incident.

After the incident, Richland County surveillance footage also caught Tillman cashing a check stolen from the business during the burglary and arson.

Tillman had a prior criminal history, which includes receiving stolen goods and traffic offenses, and will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Under South Carolina law, the burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of fifteen years in prison and is classified as a violent, serious offense. The arson charge carries a maximum sentence of twenty-five years in prison and is classified as a violent, serious, and “no parole” offense, and the ill-treatment of animals charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

