South Carolina State University Celebration Bowl: “No one counted us in, everyone counted us out.”

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina State University Athletics Director Stacy Danley has watched the Bulldogs Celebration Bowl win back at least four times since the monumental victory on December 18th.

“No one counted us in,” recalled Danley. “Everyone counted us out.”

Before the confetti fell on this season’s Black College Football National Champions in Atlanta, the university had to fight to keep its doors open.

“We were broke,” head coach Buddy Pough said. “It was just that simple.”

Nearly seven years ago, the university had a massive $17.5 million deficit, according to NBC News. In February 2015, a South Carolina Statehouse panel committee voted to close the SCSU’s doors temporarily for two years. A decision that ultimately never came to pass.

But as the university scrambled to balance the books, it came at a cost to athletics.

“You got to tighten your belt,” Pough emphasized. “You got to do some things you shouldn’t do. Guys say, we make chicken salad out of some parts of the chicken you weren’t supposed to use.”

Even during great uncertainty, longtime head football coach Buddy Pough maintained a business as usual approach.

“We never had enough of anything to be truly successful,” said the program’s all-time winningest coach. “At that point, it wasn’t that much different than what we’ve been used to in the past.”

The Last features legends of the game and a winning tradition. S.C. State has produced four Pro Football Hall of Fame players. The most of any school in the state. And, just last week, they had two players compete in the Pro Bowl.

“We take a lot of pride in the fact our guys know how to play the game,” said Pough. “We feel we teach them correctly.”

However, the financial strain in 2015 left its mark. The football program could not afford a full coaching staff. The university had no funds for a recruiting budget, meaning Pough had to go out of his pocket. And scholarships for the players were reworked to fit the university’s financial needs.

“We did some things in our financial aid package that offended some of our guys during that time,” Pough said. “We didn’t have a way to get past it that way. In a situation where if you come in on one agreement, then during the middle of the process, you go to another because of our circumstances, we had to figure out a way to keep our university going at that point.”

A lack of resources never shook coach Pough’s resolve all those years ago.

S.C. State won back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference football crowns in 2013 & 2014. But, when the financial crisis became publicized, the slide down the mountain began.

From 2016 thru 2018, S.C. State suffered consecutive losing seasons.

But help was on the way during that stretch. In 2017, Danley took over as Athletics Director.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Danley added. “I wanted to be part of coming in and orchestrate a turnaround.”

He saw the spirit and went to work. S.C. State’s athletic budget was nearly five million dollars below the average school in the MEAC in 2017.

“I kept seeing the word tenacity,” Danley mentioned. “And when I saw the vote to shut the school down for a couple of years and saw the response Bulldog nation had, that passion was something we could use to impact the athletic program.”

Danley mapped out a revenue-generating plan while ramping up fundraising efforts to bridge the gap. The RISE initiative Danley created has generated more than one million dollars annually in private gifts since its inception in 2018.

And the initial proposed athletics budget of less than $7 million annually when he took over has increased to over $9 million while reducing the overall athletics department deficit annually by $2 million.

“We will never be self-sufficient,” Danley said. “We get that. We understand that.”

According to Danley, the $9 million annual budget is still $7 million less than the average FCS athletics budget of $16 million.

The budget constraints have not stopped the Bulldogs from building a new fueling station, enhanced weight room, resurfacing the football field, and plans to renovate several more athletic facilities on campus.

“We want to take over the MEAC and have a championship program,” said Danley. “We are going to try to take advantage of the success that we’ve had and use these resources available to us to enhance the student-athlete experience.”

Coach Pough’s endured all the changes to keep the program together. A university he loves with all his heart, one he’s played and coached at for most of his adult life.

“There’s no doubt about the fact I love this place,” emphasized Pough. “It’s been my whole life for my whole life. It makes it easier to go through all the little things to make it happen.”

Buddy and the Bulldogs never stopped betting on themselves. And that’s why celebrating the Celebration Bowl was so sweet.

And it came with an 800-thousand-dollar payday!

