SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC gas prices jump again, state average now at $3.25

GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week...
GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week of 9.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.25.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose nearly a dime last week.

GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week of 9.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.25. That is 25.8 cents higher than a month ago and 97.8 cents higher than one year ago.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $2.79, while the highest was $3.91, a difference of $1.12.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a Goose Creek station selling gas for $3.05 per gallon.

The national average, meanwhile, rose 4.6 cents per gallon to $3.47, 16.5 cents higher than a month ago and 97.2 cents higher than a year ago.

But the increased prices are not entirely because of rising oil prices, DeHaan said.

“Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump,” he said. “In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
File Photo
Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after car accident in Kershaw County
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool today, then warming up by the end of the week with some rain & thunder
South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money...
SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough stands with defensive player of the game South...
South Carolina State University Celebration Bowl: “No one counted us in, everyone counted us out.”