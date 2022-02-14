SC gas prices jump again, state average now at $3.25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose nearly a dime last week.

GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week of 9.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.25. That is 25.8 cents higher than a month ago and 97.8 cents higher than one year ago.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $2.79, while the highest was $3.91, a difference of $1.12.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a Goose Creek station selling gas for $3.05 per gallon.

The national average, meanwhile, rose 4.6 cents per gallon to $3.47, 16.5 cents higher than a month ago and 97.2 cents higher than a year ago.

But the increased prices are not entirely because of rising oil prices, DeHaan said.

“Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump,” he said. “In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

