Richland Northeast High School student charged after bringing gun to school

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland Northeast High School student was charged Monday after being found with an unloaded gun on school property.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, students reported to a teacher that the student had a gun on campus.

Deputies say the teacher reported the student to the school’s administration, and the school resource officer was then notified. The SRO was able to take possession of the gun at that time.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry of a handgun, according to RCSD.

Investigators say there was no evidence showing any other students were presented or threatened with the gun.

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

