Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort Police say a middle school principal reported an assault at school last week after seeing the incident on social media.

The incident report from Beaufort Police states Lady’s Island Middle School Principal Kashta Campbell notified police about the incident, which happened Wednesday at the school, after a staff member showed him a Snapchat video.

The report does not include the name of the two students, both sixth-graders, who were involved.

The report states the assault happened in the girls’ dance class locker room on Wednesday.

The principal told police both students called it a “minor altercation,” but that he issued school discipline to both students.

Campbell told police he learned of the Snapchat video the day after the incident happened.

In a statement made to police, one of the students said prior to the class, she was walking with a friend behind the other student and told her she “walked slow.” She “then started saying she was slow and kept talking about being slow,” but that it was said as a joke, the report states.

The student complained to a teacher that she was being picked on by the other student, who said she had only been joking.

But on Wednesday, at the end of the class, one student pulled the other’s hair, making her angry and that is when a fight began, the report states.

The other student, in her statement to police, said her classmate told her she needed to speak with her about something but that there were too many people around. She stated toward the end of class she asked her to follow her into the locker room, and that’s when the student recalled her classmate “grabbing her hair and then pushing her to the ground.” She said when she got back up, the other student pushed her down and started kicking her and threatening her.

The report states that when the student got up and was able to leave the room, she told the teacher about what had happened.

The student told police she did not have any injuries.

A statement from a third student police interviewed claims that one of the students gave her a note asking if she would record the two students “fighting.” The third student said one of the two involved in the fight told her it would happen in dance and to “be ready.”

Nothing happened during the dance class, the third student said, but she was able to record in time to see one student pulling the other student’s hair.

The incident report describes the 30-second video in which a larger student can be seen holding onto the ponytail of a smaller student and pulling her around.

One student says, “You don’t like it when people do it to you, right? You wouldn’t like it, right?”

The larger student is then seen pushing the smaller girl forward to the ground.

“So don’t do it again,” one student says.

When the smaller student is able to get back up and tries to walk past, she is hit in the face, falling backward and appears “to strike her head against the concrete wall and then against the floor as she lands on her back,” the report states. She also appears to strike her left arm on the wooden bench as she is falling, the report states.

“While on the floor, the white student grabs her left hand and curls up into the fetal position,” the report states. As the larger student stands over her, she says, “I will hurt you,” then kicks the girl in the back, the report states.

Police say a few moments later, the larger student tells the smaller student, “You can go now. Bye,” at which point the smaller student gets up and quickly leaves the locker room.

The Beaufort County School District released a copy of the message sent to parents late Friday afternoon on the incident:

This is Dr. Chavon Browne, principal of Lady’s Island Middle School. I am calling to let you know that a physical altercation involving two Lady’s Island Middle School students was reported to administration.

Law enforcement is investigating and the school is taking appropriate steps to ensure that this situation is handled according to the Beaufort County School District’s Student Code of Conduct-Progressive Discipline Plan.

We do not condone any acts of violence in our school and strive to provide a safe, productive learning environment for our students each day.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to school administrators Dr. Browne, Mr. Campbell, and/or Ms. Davis.

District spokesperson Candice Bruder-Brasseur said that “while the district cannot comment on individual student discipline matters or an active law enforcement investigation, the district will be taking appropriate action.”

