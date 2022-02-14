SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head

The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself.

Police responded Sunday at approximately 4:08 p.m. to a 911 call for help at the Spanish Trace Apartments in the 2400 block of Southside Boulevard.

Police learned a gray SUV had left the scene with a gunshot victim inside, Capt. George Erdel said.

A short time later, police spotted a gray SUV speeding toward Beaufort Memorial Hospital with its hazard lights on. The officer followed the vehicle to the hospital’s emergency room entrance and spoke with a 23-year-old passenger who said her 5-year-old son had been accidentally shot in the head.

The child, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to MUSC.

Investigators say the victim gained access to a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

He remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, Erdel said.

The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSgt Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says
File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after car accident in Kershaw County
Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison

Latest News

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
File photo of children in school.
DHEC updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance, expands TTS to include childcare centers
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center identified
Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison