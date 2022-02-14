Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead

SkyView
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were discovered.

A lawyer representing the family of Mallory Beach, who have filed a suit against Alex Murdaugh in connection to a 2019 boat crash that took Mallory’s life, said an offer was made on the property located at the family’s hunting property in the Colleton County community of Islandton.

Lawyer Mike Tinsley said an offer was made on the property before it was listed for sale. The 1,772-acre property is currently listed by the Crosby Land Company for $3.9 million.

Realtor Todd Crosby says they have had several interested parties and shown the property several times with a few offers but nothing accepted yet.

Investigators say on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh reported finding the bodies of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul on the property. Responding deputies called in SLED, whose investigators took over the investigation.

Last month, victims of the 2019 boat crash filed claims against the estates of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh. The claims filed in Colleton County on Monday total $65 million in wrongful death and personal injury claims.

