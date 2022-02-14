Newberry Co. Coroner accidentally sends victim’s family private email exchange

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry family who lost their grandparents in a terrible car accident in December are sharing a shocking email that the coroner’s office mistakenly sent to them.

Inside the email was claims of increased autopsy times, shortage of pathologists, and downright nasty responses.

This Newberry family lost their grandmother in an accident two months ago and asked for autopsy results which the coroner’s office originally said would take two weeks, then two months later the family emailed and received a surprising response.

We received a copy of that email that the Newberry Pathology Group Office Manager Laura Lemay sent to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece when Kneece asked about the family’s autopsy status.

In it were a number of excuses for the delayed autopsy results.

Lemay claimed the office was behind on paperwork and said they’ve cut Lancaster County and are in the process of cutting others.

She also says MUSC has a 7-10 day wait for an autopsy since COVID there’s been a 20 percent increase in autopsies, there’s a shortage of pathologists, and the regular wait time for an autopsy report is 3 months.

Perhaps the most shocking part in the email accidentally sent to the daughter of the deceased Barb Lehew was that the family had a preliminary death certificate so why did they need an autopsy report and quote, “I can respond to her email and set her straight, but that wouldn’t be good for PR.”

Barb’s son talked to WIS and said this was uncalled for.

Josh Lehew says they may deal with death on a daily basis, but on the other end is a family who is grieving.

“We’re trying to get this handled and move on and we get an email like this thrown in your face,” Lehew said.

Josh says he also called Laura Lemay immediately, and she was shocked he had received the email. He says she asked him to not go public with the email.

He says, surprisingly, the coroner was able to get the autopsy in two hours after the coroner’s office became aware he had received the private emails.

Lehew went on to say he called Lemay back, but the office told him she had been terminated.

WIS called Lemay and the coroner’s office, but neither one of them responded to our call.

Josh Lehew said he would like some kind of apology, an acknowledgment that this is not how things are done. As well, he would like a promise this won’t happen again, so others don’t have to go through what his family did.

