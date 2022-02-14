SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry Co. Coroner accidentally sends victim’s family private email exchange

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(unsplash.com)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry family who lost their grandparents in a terrible car accident in December are sharing a shocking email that the coroner’s office mistakenly sent to them.

Inside the email was claims of increased autopsy times, shortage of pathologists, and downright nasty responses.

This Newberry family lost their grandmother in an accident two months ago and asked for autopsy results which the coroner’s office originally said would take two weeks, then two months later the family emailed and received a surprising response.

We received a copy of that email that the Newberry Pathology Group Office Manager Laura Lemay sent to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece when Kneece asked about the family’s autopsy status.

In it were a number of excuses for the delayed autopsy results.

Lemay claimed the office was behind on paperwork and said they’ve cut Lancaster County and are in the process of cutting others.

She also says MUSC has a 7-10 day wait for an autopsy since COVID there’s been a 20 percent increase in autopsies, there’s a shortage of pathologists, and the regular wait time for an autopsy report is 3 months.

Perhaps the most shocking part in the email accidentally sent to the daughter of the deceased Barb Lehew was that the family had a preliminary death certificate so why did they need an autopsy report and quote, “I can respond to her email and set her straight, but that wouldn’t be good for PR.”

Barb’s son talked to WIS and said this was uncalled for.

Josh Lehew says they may deal with death on a daily basis, but on the other end is a family who is grieving.

“We’re trying to get this handled and move on and we get an email like this thrown in your face,” Lehew said.

Josh says he also called Laura Lemay immediately, and she was shocked he had received the email. He says she asked him to not go public with the email.

He says, surprisingly, the coroner was able to get the autopsy in two hours after the coroner’s office became aware he had received the private emails.

Lehew went on to say he called Lemay back, but the office told him she had been terminated.

WIS called Lemay and the coroner’s office, but neither one of them responded to our call.

Josh Lehew said he would like some kind of apology, an acknowledgment that this is not how things are done. As well, he would like a promise this won’t happen again, so others don’t have to go through what his family did.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison
File Photo
Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says
File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center identified

Latest News

An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
FILE PHOTO
$1.8 million grant will assist with court treatment programs for S.C. veterans
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head