McMaster says he will continue to fight vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Monday was the day that millions of healthcare workers would need to have their first COVID shot in order meet federal requirements. South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson is trying to push back, and Gov. Henry McMaster is making it clear that South Carolina will continue to fight it.(WIS)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday was the day that millions of healthcare workers would need to have their first COVID shot in order meet federal requirements. South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson is trying to push back, and Gov. Henry McMaster is making it clear that South Carolina will continue to fight it.

“All of the states are different, some have a lot of water, some don’t, some have certain types of businesses, and some don’t. There are all sorts of differences, and that’s why I believe the constitution of the United States did not give that authority to issue a mandate,” McMaster said.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office issued a statement saying they remain committed to challenging any unlawful actions by the Biden administration.

They have since filed a lawsuit and it’s pending in the lower courts.

The lawsuit states that forcing healthcare workers to choose between their jobs or a vaccine they don’t want, is strongly pinching an already strained workforce.

“This sort of medical thing is something completely different,” McMaster said. “It was not given to the federal government when the federal government was created by the states, and the reason is because it’s disruptive. One size doesn’t fit all. What’s good in one state might not be good in the next.”

Trident Medical Center was the only hospital system in our area not to require employees to get vaccinated.

We reached out to them today and they say they’ve always encouraged employees to get vaccinated, and they’re confident they will meet all federal government requirements.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

