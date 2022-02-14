How to help students struggling with learning loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -As the world approaches two years since the start of the pandemic and the shift to virtual learning, some students still struggle with learning loss related to the changes the education system has gone through.

Former Midlands teacher and current Director of Marketing and Education at Sylvan Learning, Cindy Hunton, describes learning loss as a student’s inability to grasp basic skills in certain subjects.

“Asynchronous and synchronous learning took place with technology that not everyone was used to using,” said Hunton. “Educators are like parents. What do we do? This is totally new.”

Although learning loss most commonly affects younger students, it touches students from all age groups from elementary to college level. Hunton says the most common subjects she sees students struggle with are math and reading.

“New skills build on old skills and if you haven’t mastered the old skills, the suffering is great. It’s very impactful,” said Hunton.

Although many schools are operating in person this year, educators say learning is different than it was before the pandemic began.

“Not so much everyone’s gone virtual, but we’re back in school and 12 of our students are out today and 2 of our teachers are out tomorrow, it’s very disruptive,” said Hunton.

Teachers say the students that started out behind in school are the students that are affected by learning loss the most. Hunton says learning loss greatly lessens the chances of students being able to achieve their educational or career goals.

If your student is struggling in school, Hunton suggests:

Be a parent. “Make sure that your child is getting the emotional support, physical support, make sure they’re getting the sleep they need so when they get to school they can function well, make sure they’re getting a healthy diet, and when they’re at home make sure education is a priority,” she said.

Practice organizational and study skills at home. Hunton says teaching students how to study and organize their learning is important because it’s something that’s not taught in school. Although it’s more important as students grow, starting early can create good habits that last a lifetime.

Communicate with your child’s school. Teachers, administrators, and guidance counselors can be great resources if your student is struggling. Hunton says it’s important to keep in touch, so you know what’s going on at school and what’s expected of your student.

There are no ‘no homework’ days. Hunton says even if your child is not assigned homework, have them review material learned that day or the day before, study for an upcoming test, or research upcoming topics. “It helps them learn to study ahead of time and familiarize themselves with the information so they’re not having to cram for tests,” she said.

Bring learning home. There are many ways to incorporate topics students learn in school into real life. “You can just constantly keep an elementary student entertained with educational things. Just reading with them, talking about books, as you’re cleaning up around the house if you’re cleaning up shoes, you can count by twos!” she said.

Hunton suggests getting creative and thinking of new ways to teach your child at home to encourage lifelong learning.

“Have them tell you and tell them what you know and research together. Let them know that learning is nothing more than investigating,” she said.

“If they’re reading a book in middle or high school, read it with them,” said Hunton. “If you don’t have time, Google the book and what it’s about so you can talk to them and ask them intelligent questions about what they’re reading.”

