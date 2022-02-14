First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny, cool weather for Valentine’s Day; then showers and storms later in the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Make sure you cuddle up for Valentine’s Day.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands tonight. A few spotty showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. It will be cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.

· Cuddle up for Valentine’s Day! We’re tracking morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s. We’ll see sunny skies.

· For Tuesday, highs will climb into the 60s under sunny skies.

· Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

· Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking cool weather for Valentine’s Day. Then, through the week, warmer weather pushes in along with showers and potential storms.

Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. A couple of spotty showers are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 20% as a frontal system continues pushing away from the area. It will be cold with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snuggle up for Valentine’s Day on Monday! Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. By afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 50s. We’ll see sunny skies.

Highs will rise back into the 60s for your Tuesday. We’ll see sunny skies.

We’ll see another gradual warm-up by Wednesday and next Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be near 70 on Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll have highs in the mid 70s.

Showers will move in with the cold front Thursday and Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are also possible Thursday evening into Friday. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Alert Days might be needed.

Right now, rain chances are around 60% on Thursday and 50% on Friday.

Highs on Friday will cool into the mid 60s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Spotty Shower Possible (20%). Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Storms Possible. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50-60%). Possible Storms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the 60s.

