First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 70s; showers and storms push in Thursday into Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather on the way to the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a clear & cold night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

· For Tuesday, highs will climb into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will gradually warm back to near 70 on Wednesday and into the mid 70s for Thursday.

· Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into early Friday with a cold front.

· Dry and mild weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

High temperatures will climb into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. However, we’ll also have to deal with showers and storms with a cold front.

Tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. Bundle up with your Valentine! We’re going to see temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.

High temperatures will rise back into the 60s for your Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to control our weather.

We’ll see another gradual warm-up by Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. However, as we’re enjoying the warmth, we’ll have to watch the sky. Showers and storms are expected with a cold front.

In fact, scattered rain and storms will move in with the cold front Thursday evening into early Friday. Yes, a few rumbles of thunder are possible while you’re sleeping. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Alert Days might be needed.

Right now, rain chances are around 50% on both Thursday and Friday. Clearing skies are expected Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will cool into the mid 60s.

We’ll have dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Rain (50%). Possible Storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Highs near 70.

