SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance, expands TTS to include childcare centers

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
File photo of children in school.(KKTV)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it has updated its COVID-19 guidance for childcare centers to include a Test to Stay (TTS) recommendation, similar to the one already being implemented by South Carolina school districts.

DHEC says it has also modified its COVID-19 Guidance for K-12 schools to include updated standards for masking and TTS requirements for sports and other extracurricular activities.

They say the changes to both documents are in response to the welcomed decline of COVID-19 cases and reflect DHEC’s efforts to safely keep kids in schools and active in their varying interests outside of the classroom.

“We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director in a press release. “We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely. That said, we must continue increasing our vaccinations, masking when appropriate, and following other protocols if we want to see this trend continue and ultimately end this pandemic.”

According to DHEC, the updated childcare guidance states the following:

  • Kids who are close contacts can avoid quarantine if they do not have any symptoms and get tested twice.
  • Children can get tested once on day three and again between days five and seven.
  • Tests can be a rapid antigen test or a PCR test with results coming in 24 hours or less.
  • Children are also strongly encouraged to wear a mask for 10 days if they are age two or older.

They also mentioned staff must also follow the same TTS protocol for schools. Those protocols are mentioned below:

  • No symptoms
  • Testing at least once a day between five and seven days.
  • A second test if available
  • Wearing a mask for 10 days.

Changes to K-12 guidance is below:

  • Students may remove their mask as needed to participate in an extracurricular activity or sport once they have tested negative on day five or later.
  • Students must continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period.
  • DHEC no longer strongly recommends universal mask requirements in schools, but they do strongly encourage individuals to mask.
  • They also mention two scenarios when masking is most needed; when the school’s surrounding community has substantial or high transmission; and when there is an outbreak in a class.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
File Photo
Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after car accident in Kershaw County
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center identified

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
COVID protests at Pacific Highway border continue
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday paused efforts to speed the...
Midlands pediatrician, parents react to FDA delaying review on COVID vaccines for kids under 5
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
AG Wilson says doctors prescribing alternative drugs to treat COVID-19 is OK