Coroner identifies two killed in ATV accident in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill identified two people killed in an ATV accident at Carolina Adventure World over the weekend.

On Saturday, Robert Bell, IV, 32, of Little River, was driving an ATV with passenger John Breeden, III, 46, of Longs, when Bell lost control of the ATV, causing it to crash through a gate and down a 30-foot embankment. The ATV rolled several times, ejecting both Bell and Breeden, according to Hill.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The case is under investigation by the coroner’s office.

