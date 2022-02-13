SkyView
Two dead after car accident in Kershaw County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle accident around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Kershaw County has left two dead.

According to Kershaw County Coroner, David West, three people were in a car heading north on Highway 521 near Knotty Pine Drive when it went off the road, hitting a tree.

Ricky Stradford, 39, and Otia Thomspson, 23 were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says the third person in the car was airlifted from the scene, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

