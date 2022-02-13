Two dead after car accident in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle accident around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Kershaw County has left two dead.

According to Kershaw County Coroner, David West, three people were in a car heading north on Highway 521 near Knotty Pine Drive when it went off the road, hitting a tree.

Ricky Stradford, 39, and Otia Thomspson, 23 were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says the third person in the car was airlifted from the scene, and their condition is unknown at this time.

