Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, 36-year-old Antonio Henderson appeared in bond court at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Henderson is accused of driving a stolen vehicle that collided with the car of 18-year-old Ben Lippen senior Jessica Kolp, leaving her with critical injuries.

Henderson is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. The victims include Kolp and a passenger in Henderson’s car who troopers say has not been located since he was released from the hospital. Henderson is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights with great bodily injury.

This comes after Columbia police spotted the stolen vehicle on the 4500 block of North Main Street on the night of January 26. Before a police stop could take place, the driver, since identified as Henderson, took off and led police on a pursuit more than 100 miles per hour before running a red light and colliding with the vehicle belonging to Jessica Kolp.

Henderson was wheeled into bond court Saturday after being released from the hospital Friday night. Kolp is still recovering in the hospital.

Kolp’s mother, SC Highway Patrol, and a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) victims’ advocate appeared in bond court asking for Henderson’s bond to be denied.

Sarah Coe, a victims’ advocate with SC Highway Patrol, cited Henderson’s criminal history as a reason for bond to be denied.

“The defendant has a 29-page criminal history stemming from 2004. He’s been a danger to the community ever since then,” said Coe.

Kolp’s mother also asked for bond to be denied as her 18-year-old daughter is recovering from brain injuries, lung contusions, and multiple broken bones from her skull to her femurs.

The solicitor submitted a written request to the judge asking that bond be set at a high dollar amount because the charges are not bond deniable under South Carolina law.

The judge set a $200,000 cash surety bond with conditions:

Henderson may have no contact with the victim or her family

He must stay at least 1,000 yards away from the Kolps’ home, school, and place of worship

He must wear a SCRAM ankle monitor that will detect alcohol consumption

He cannot drive a car

MADD victim advocate Kimberly Cockrell says although it’s not the result they’d hoped for, she hopes it will prevent a repeat of the alleged crimes.

“With that bond, at least the people of South Carolina will be safe from this man this weekend driving on the streets,” said Cockrell.

Kolp’s mom, Cheryl, is coping with the decision.

“She was a little heartbroken that bond wasn’t denied, but in Cheryl’s way of looking—trying to look at everything positively, at least the bond was high, so she was content with that,” said Cockrell.

Cheryl Kolp shared a message with WIS before the court appearance:

“Make smart choices. I know that sounds like a mother, but make smart choices. We want everybody to have a fun weekend, but if someone gets injured, that’s breaking a heart,” said Kolp.

Jessica is still suffering from multiple skull and facial fractures, a broken pelvis and clavicle, and is exercising her cognitive function.

Kolp says her daughter is unable to remember major events that happened at Christmas or Thanksgiving, and she is teaching her 18-year-old the letters of the alphabet.

Although the road to recovery is long, Kolp remains hopeful as Jessica is set to begin therapy for her traumatic brain injury in the coming week.

To help the Kolps financially, click here.

Kolp asks for continued prayers for her daughter’s recovery.

Henderson’s initial court hearing will take place on April 1st.

