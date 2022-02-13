SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons.

Police say three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities.

Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
File photo of jail cell bars.
SLED: Sumter couple charged with human trafficking released on bond
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris