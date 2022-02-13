Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff‘s Department is investigating a homicide that they say occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies responded to Vegas Nights at 3722 River Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to deputies.

EMS responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

RCSD says this investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. They may remain anonymous.

