FIRST ALERT - Sunday will feature a few showers and a cool down to start the week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will bring a few showers to the area and a mix of sun and clouds
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday
  • Warmer weather will arrive Tuesday in the low 60s
  • Highs will reach to 70s to end the week.
First Alert Summary

A weak cold front will bring the showers the area Sunday expect the showers to be widely scattered across the area. There will be sunshine for most of the day and highs in the upper 50s

High pressure will take over and warm things up starting Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. and the low 70s Wednesday.

A stronger front will approach the area from the west Thursday and bring a good chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Around (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Possible Storms. Highs near 66.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

