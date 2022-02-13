SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 dead after shooting at Texas sports bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - Three men are dead after a shooting at a central Laredo, Texas, sports bar.

According to KGNS, the incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to reports, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, Laredo Police have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or if there is a person of interest.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
Suspect charged with felony DUI in crash involving Ben Lippen student
File photo of jail cell bars.
SLED: Sumter couple charged with human trafficking released on bond
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident

Latest News

This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power
File Photo
Homicide at night club under investigation, RCSD says
SC State Celebration Bowl
VIDEO: South Carolina State Celebration Bowl
A Cincinnati Bengals fan walks to his seat before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against...
Hottest Super Bowl at kickoff in reach