Orangutan, turtle among SC animals making Super Bowl picks

Kumar, orangutan from the Greenville Zoo and Cupid, a turtle from the South Carolina Aquarium, have both made their picks for Super Bowl LVI.
Kumar, orangutan from the Greenville Zoo and Cupid, a turtle from the South Carolina Aquarium, have both made their picks for Super Bowl LVI.(Greenville Zoo/South Carolina Aquarium)
By Michael Owens
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you need some help making your Super Bowl prediction, perhaps you could get some help from the animal kingdom!

A pair of animals in South Carolina made their picks this week ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Kumar, a Sumatran orangutan at the Greenville Zoo, picked the Rams after being presented a pair of boxes with the same snacks inside.

Super Bowl Weekend is finally here! Kumar, the Sumatran orangutan, is ready to share his Super Bowl pick. It looks like Kumar is putting all his bananas on the LA Rams this year! Do you think he got it right?

Posted by Greenville Zoo on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Cupid, a three-toed box turtle at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, went with the Bengals while enjoying a cantaloupe and blackberry snack in the end zone.

🏈 With the Big Game happening tomorrow, we called upon Cupid, one of our resident three-toed box turtles, to predict which team will become champions. Which team did Cupid pick? Watch to find out!

Posted by South Carolina Aquarium on Saturday, February 12, 2022

