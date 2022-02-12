SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg man charged with murder

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A 36-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Bowman.

The shooting happened on February 3 in the 800 block of Rail Street. Bowman Police officers responded to the area for a shooting and found the victim, identified by officials as Stephen Harley, laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Kamel D. Thomas, was shot during the shooting but fled the scene in his vehicle. Thomas was later airlifted from a secondary location.

A witness was able to tell police that Thomas shot Harley, according to an arrest warrant.

Thomas is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school
After performing an autopsy on comedian Bob Saget, a medical examiner says "there is no...
After Bob Saget’s death, a local neurologist gives advice on head trauma
Migdalia Mercet says she was in her bed about to go to sleep when the ceiling in her bedroom...
Columbia Garden Apartments resident says landlord won’t fix hole in ceiling
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
SCDNR: Body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
File photo of Carowinds ride.
Carowinds reopening soon, hiring thousands

Latest News

File photo of jail cell bars.
SLED: Sumter couple charged with human trafficking released on bond
wis
First Alert Forecast: Feels like spring today, then cooling off Saturday
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday paused efforts to speed the...
Midlands pediatrician, parents react to FDA delaying review on COVID vaccines for kids under 5
After running a red light and in the midst of a police pursuit, 36-year-old Antonio Harrison...
Ben Lippen community rallying around senior critically injured in car accident