Orangeburg man charged with murder

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A 36-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Bowman.

The shooting happened on February 3 in the 800 block of Rail Street. Bowman Police officers responded to the area for a shooting and found the victim, identified by officials as Stephen Harley, laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Kamel D. Thomas, was shot during the shooting but fled the scene in his vehicle. Thomas was later airlifted from a secondary location.

A witness was able to tell police that Thomas shot Harley, according to an arrest warrant.

Thomas is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

