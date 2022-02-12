SkyView
Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate was found dead by jail staff at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that the person was found Saturday morning.

RCSD personnel responded and began an investigation.

The person did not appear to have any signs of trauma, according to deputies.

Officials are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

