First Alert Forecast: More spring-like weather for Saturday, then cooler temps & spotty showers by Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring-like temperatures will continue for the first part of your weekend. Then, cooler weather pushes in by Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be clear and chilly in the Midlands. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

· A lot of us will have spring fever on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

· Don’t get used to the warm weather though. We’ll see temperatures back in the mid 50s by Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday.

· Valentine’s Day this Monday will bring sunshine and cool weather. Highs will be in the low 50s.

· Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s by the end of next week.

· Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

A lot of us will have spring fever as we push through your Saturday. However, don’t get used to the warmth. We’re tracking much cooler weather for your Sunday into early next week.

Tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Enjoy the spring-like weather as we move through your Saturday. Several areas will likely have high temperatures in the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

However, by Sunday, our temperatures will be drastically different. In fact, highs will sink back into the mid 50s, courtesy of a cold front.

A weak cold front will move through the state Sunday, giving way to a few isolated showers in the area, especially for the Northern Midlands. Right now, rain chances are around 20% for now.

So, we’re not expecting a lot of rain Sunday. Just keep in mind that we’ll have considerable coolness in the area, so brace yourself for the chill.

Dry, cool weather is expected on Valentine’s Day this Monday as the front pushes farther east of the state. Highs will be in the low 50s. Snuggle up!

Highs will rise back into the lower 60s for your Tuesday. We’ll see sunny skies.

We’ll see another gradual warm-up by Wednesday into next Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday.

Showers will move in with the cold front Thursday and Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are also possible Thursday evening into Friday. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Alert Days might be needed. Stay tuned.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Around (20%), mainly north. Highs in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Storms Possible. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Possible Storms. Highs near 70.

