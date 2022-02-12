Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body was found in a wooded area in Forest Acres on Saturday.

The body was found in a wooded area between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

Based on the evidence collected at the scene, police say the person appeared to be a non-resident of Forest Acres.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.

No further information will be released pending an autopsy.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

