SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD investigating homicide in Hopkins

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Credit: KALB)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A homicide is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a call on the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive in Hopkins around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to RCSD, deputies found a man outside with gunshot wounds on his upper body. The man was then transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers of The Midlands.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school
An investigation established that 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor,...
Two men arrested in connection with West Columbia homicide
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
SCDNR: Body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
Bolchoz testifies in front of Columbia lawmakers on February 2.
Columbia attorney confirmed as new DHEC board chair

Latest News

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school
Migdalia Mercet says she was in her bed about to go to sleep when the ceiling in her bedroom...
Columbia Garden Apartments resident says landlord won’t fix hole in ceiling
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Police: 16-year-old dies, another injured after shooting at Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex
Suspect identified in connection to crash leaving Ben Lippen senior in critical condition