RCSD investigating homicide in Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A homicide is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a call on the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive in Hopkins around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to RCSD, deputies found a man outside with gunshot wounds on his upper body. The man was then transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers of The Midlands.

