SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 16-year-old dies, another injured after shooting at Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex

Lancaster Police are investigating and, due to the victim’s age, the State Law Enforcement Division’s special victims unit will assist in the investigation.
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A 16-year-old has died following a shooting in Lancaster that injured another person, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street for a shooting that happened around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center before being flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment, law enforcement said.

Authorities also learned that a 16-year-old who was injured in the same shooting had arrived at MUSC by a personal vehicle, according to Lancaster Police.

The 16-year-old died from his injuries while in surgery, police said.

Lancaster Police are investigating and, due to the victim’s age, the State Law Enforcement Division’s special victims unit will assist in the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (803) 283-1171, (803) 283-1174 or (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school
An investigation established that 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor,...
Two men arrested in connection with West Columbia homicide
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Bolchoz testifies in front of Columbia lawmakers on February 2.
Columbia attorney confirmed as new DHEC board chair
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Coroner identifies teen in justified homicide

Latest News

Suspect identified in connection to crash leaving Ben Lippen senior in critical condition
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
AG Wilson says doctors prescribing alternative drugs to treat COVID-19 is OK
Family of missing Greenville woman speaks out
Mother of missing Greenville woman Alexis Ware speaks out as family continues to look for answers
File photo of Carowinds ride.
Carowinds reopening soon, hiring thousands