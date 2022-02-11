Over 500 seniors in the Midlands received roses for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Love bloomed around the Midlands for an early Valentine’s Day celebration dedicated to seniors in the area Friday.

Roses and special Valentine’s cards were delivered to over 500 seniors living in several different senior communities.

Cindy Tyner with “All About Seniors” says it was a way to show them they are loved ahead of Valentine’s Day, and to also demonstrate they are not forgotten about during the pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that most of our seniors, do not get to experience Valentine’s day as they once did. With the pandemic still present in our communities, our seniors continue experiencing more isolation and loneliness,” Tyner said.

All About Seniors, Dynamic Mobile Imaging powered by DispatchHealth, McLeod Home Care, Pathway Hospice, NHC Home Care, and Senior Matters were the organizers behind the deliveries.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.