Mother of missing Greenville woman Alexis Ware speaks out as family continues to look for answers

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother in disbelief – and a family reeling.

“The very thing we actually worry about… It actually happened to us,” said Alberta Gray, mother of 29-year-old missing Greenville County woman Alexis Ware.

Tuesday afternoon, Alberta spoke out for the first time on her daughter’s disappearance publicly, issuing a plea to the community for information.

“We can’t sleep. We can’t eat. We can’t do anything but think about her,” added Alexis’s cousin, Lisa Gray.

It’s been nearly 10 days since Alexis Ware was last seen in Anderson County. Her mother and the family, saying Tuesday they want her back home by any means possible.

“I don’t even know what to do,” Alberta said. “She means the world to the entire family.”

Since the Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N., a lot has happened. Her car, a red Honda sedan, was found in McCormick County.

The family also revealed Tuesday during their emotional news conference that before that same car was found, there was a drone search in Lexington County performed by law enforcement.

“When I wake up, that’s all that’s on my mind,” Alberta told Fox Carolina. “When I lay down, I can’t even think of going to sleep, thinking that I’m sleeping peacefully, and she’s somewhere out there.”

Another twist revealed by the family Tuesday: an unknown number has been sending them messages with claims of information on Alexis’s whereabouts.

“It just started out of the blue Sunday when we were doing the search,” her mother explained.

That information has been turned over to Anderson County deputies, but the family says they can’t be sure it’s real.

“If anybody has her, just please…send her home,” her cousin Lisa pleaded. “She has a family that loves her dearly, and misses her dearly. Her children need her. They need her. If y’all know anything, just please let us know.”

Investigators say they are still looking over several items that were recovered in Alexis’s car, which was towed back to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office from the McCormick area.

Her cousin Lisa – with a message directly to Alexis – if she’s out there:

“It don’t matter what it is,” Lisa said to her missing cousin. “If you see this and you are OK, just call us and let us know. Anything baby girl, we just want you home.”

