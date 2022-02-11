SkyView
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher's aide charged with possession of weed while at school
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands teacher’s aide has been charged for having weed while at school.

Rachelle Brickhouse, 35, was charged with simple possession of marijuana while at Riverbanks Elementary School in West Columbia, according to WCPD.

On Thursday, police were called to the school after staff and law enforcement discovered that Brickhouse had marijuana. No children were directly involved in the incident, according to police.

Brickhouse was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

