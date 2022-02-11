Furry Friend Friday - Zuzu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zuzu is a 7-year-old Boxer mix that is waiting patiently for a forever family at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Zuzu’s owner was unable to keep caring for her and was absolutely devastated to have to give her up. Zuzu is a wonderful companion that will make a new family very happy someday soon!

Zuzu is a bright, happy girl that is always smiling and wiggling her adorable nubby tail. This sweet girl absolutely loves people and can’t get enough attention or pets. Squeaky toys and treats are her weakness. Zuzu seems to get along with other dogs that are calmer and more relaxed to help balance out her spunk and silly energy!

The intelligent Zuzu is very well-trained and an expert at basic obedience skills! She is extremely eager to please and super food-motivated! And she is excellent in the house! Could she be any more perfect?

Let’s find Zuzu a wonderful home! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

