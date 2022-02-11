SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Tracking spring-like weather for Friday & Saturday, then cooler temps by Sunday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Don’t get used to the warm weather! More changes are coming.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

· We’re tracking spring-like weather as we move into part of your weekend.

· Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will be in the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon, but don’t get used to the warm weather.

· We’ll see temperatures back in the mid 50s by Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday.

· Valentine’s Day this Monday will bring sunshine and cool weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

· Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s by the end of next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking spring-like weather for your Friday and Saturday. Then, cooler conditions move in by your Sunday.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Friday, enjoy the warmth! High pressure will help give a boost to our temperatures by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Several areas will likely be in the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon, so enjoy the warm weather.  We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

However, don’t get used to the warm weather. By Sunday, highs will sink back into the mid 50s.  We’ll see a good deal of clouds in the Midlands as a weak cold front moves through the state. A few isolated showers are also possible (20% chance). So, we’re not expecting a lot of rain Sunday.  Just keep in mind that we’ll have considerable coolness in the area.

Dry, cool weather is expected on Valentine’s Day this Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.  Snuggle up!

Highs will be in the upper 50s for your Tuesday. We’ll see sunny skies.

We’ll see another gradual warm-up by Wednesday into next Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday.

Showers will move in with the cold front Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. A Bit Milder. Highs in the upper 60s a

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Around (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

