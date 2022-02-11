SkyView
Columbia Garden Apartments resident says landlord won’t fix hole in ceiling

Migdalia Mercet says she was in her bed about to go to sleep when the ceiling in her bedroom...
Migdalia Mercet says she was in her bed about to go to sleep when the ceiling in her bedroom collapsed and water fell into her room.(WIS)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One resident living in Columbia Garden Apartments says she cannot get any help fixing her bedroom ceiling which collapsed.

Migdalia Mercet says was in her bed, getting ready to go to sleep, when the ceiling in her bedroom collapsed and water fell into her room.

Mercet says it was due to a leak in the upstairs apartment.

Since then, Mercet says Columbia Garden Apartments has patched it with a piece of sheetrock, but nothing else has been done in two weeks.

And, according to her, the carpet remains wet from the leak, and there are also leaks in the bathroom from the water leaking inside the walls. From the moisture in the bathroom wall, she says a mushroom even formed.

Her daughter also says they can’t get anyone to fix the problem.

“Fix the problem inside the walls. Inside the walls.  If not, give her a voucher so we can move her closer to me,” Ida Olsen said.

The family says these issues have been ongoing for years, and they’re only getting worse.

When reached out for comment, Columbia Garden Apartments said they do not give our information on resident housing, and redirected WIS to the corporate office.

WIS also contacted the corporate office and left a message, but no one returned the call.

Suspect identified in connection to crash leaving Ben Lippen senior in critical condition