Carowinds reopening soon, hiring thousands

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds is opening its doors soon and officials say they are set to hire thousands of new employees.

The 2022 season will begin on March 12 and Carowinds officials say they are expanding the special events this year to include fun for everyone (events below).

In a release, officials said that 2,000 seasonal associates will be hired to help staff at the park this year. The hourly wage will start at $15.

State Line Celebration - (April 9-May 8)

The all-new extravaganza proves there’s no place finer than being in the Carolinas with authentic cuisine, local brews and musicians that can only be experienced in the Tar Heel and Palmetto states.

Grand Carnivale - (June 25-July 10)

Guests can celebrate the world on a grand scale at the larger-than-life international festival replete with extravagant sights, pulsing rhythms, delicious international food, a spectacular parade, block parties and fun traditions from around the globe.

SCarowinds - (September 16-October 30, select nights)

Returns for the 2022 season as the Carolinas’ largest Halloween event. Guests will feel the need to sleep with the lights on after experiencing this new generation of SCarowinds. Every corner is freshly cursed with horrifying haunted mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, and live entertainment.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest - (Saturdays and Sundays from September 17-October 30)

Is all-new this year and promises to be the area’s favorite Halloween event. Everyone in the family, from tots to tweens to adults, will have a spooktacular time filled with fun autumn activities, specialty food and craft beers, games and game shows, music entertainment, traditional trick-or-treating, and so much more.

WinterFest - (date to be announced soon)

Guests will continue to celebrate the holidays at Carowinds with millions of holiday lights and decorations, ice skating, family activities, live shows, specialty food and select rides.

