SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

AG Wilson says doctors prescribing alternative drugs to treat COVID-19 is OK

The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached the Statehouse in Topeka.(KWCH)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday South Carolina doctors have the authority to prescribe “off-label” drugs to treat COVID-19, in his opinion.

“Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients. In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway,” Wilson said.

Sen. Shane Martin and Rep. Bill Taylor requested the opinion, asking whether South Carolina law allows doctors to prescribe Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine or other off-label drugs for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson answered that as long as they have the informed consent of their patients, doctors have the authority to provide “off-label” medications in general.

The Attorney General continued by saying it is beyond the office’s expertise to comment on whether “off-label” medications are appropriate for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 specifically. However, in South Carolina, “state law strongly protects the medical judgment of the physician in this circumstance. It is clear that an attending physician possesses especially broad discretion to prescribe what he or she deems the appropriate medication in a given situation.”

It is also important to note that the South Carolina General Assembly passed a Joint Resolution in 2021 providing limited immunity to physicians who prescribe off-label drugs for COVID-19.

You can read the opinion below.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlands teacher’s aide charged with possession of weed while at school
Midlands teacher’s aide charged for having weed while at school
An investigation established that 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor,...
Two men arrested in connection with West Columbia homicide
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Bolchoz testifies in front of Columbia lawmakers on February 2.
Columbia attorney confirmed as new DHEC board chair
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Coroner identifies teen in justified homicide

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 2,976 new cases, 119 deaths Thursday
The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
FILE PHOTO
“An unrelenting surge”: Doctors report more kids and teens hospitalized for mental health crises during pandemic
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 3,105 new cases, 32 deaths Wednesday