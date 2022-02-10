SkyView
SCDNR: Body recovered from Little Pee Dee River

A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was recovered after authorities were called to an area along the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Punch Bowl Road in Conway at 11:45 a.m. after reports of an overturned boat on the river. Marine and dive team units from HCFR were also at the scene, according to the department.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources later said they believed the body recovered was a person who had been missing since Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

SCDNR is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

