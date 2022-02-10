SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Saluda police create task force to solve 6-month-old homicide

Saluda police create task force to solve 6-month-old homicide
Saluda police create task force to solve 6-month-old homicide(Saluda Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Police Department has formed a task force in order to solve an almost 7-month-old homicide.

On June 13, 2021, SLED and SPD responded to Bouknight Ferry Road for a shooting.

An investigation revealed that during an impromptu block party, a dispute broke out and resulted in shots being fired. 23-year-old Deontrez Mealing, an innocent bystander from Edgefield, was shot and killed.

The homicide investigation has been assigned to a task force called the “Deontrez Mealing Task Force” that includes SPD, SLED Crime Scene Unity, Midland’s Regional Investigative Unit, the Behavioral Science Unity, Forensic Services Laboratory and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

A hotline has been created to help solve this murder.

If you have any information, call 864-447-2202.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
One dead, one injured in Lexington County crash
Brandon Vandyke was killed in Forest Acres in February.
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Coroner identifies teen in justified homicide

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Warmer today with highs near 70 - 70s for Friday and Saturday
An investigation established that 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor,...
Two men arrested in connection with West Columbia homicide
FILE PHOTO
“An unrelenting surge”: Doctors report more kids and teens hospitalized for mental health crises during pandemic
19-year-old arrested in connection with Forest Acres homicide
19-year-old arrested in connection with Forest Acres homicide