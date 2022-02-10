Saluda police create task force to solve 6-month-old homicide

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Police Department has formed a task force in order to solve an almost 7-month-old homicide.

On June 13, 2021, SLED and SPD responded to Bouknight Ferry Road for a shooting.

An investigation revealed that during an impromptu block party, a dispute broke out and resulted in shots being fired. 23-year-old Deontrez Mealing, an innocent bystander from Edgefield, was shot and killed.

The homicide investigation has been assigned to a task force called the “Deontrez Mealing Task Force” that includes SPD, SLED Crime Scene Unity, Midland’s Regional Investigative Unit, the Behavioral Science Unity, Forensic Services Laboratory and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

A hotline has been created to help solve this murder.

If you have any information, call 864-447-2202.

