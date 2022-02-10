Money Matters- Tax Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tax season is here!

Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial has everything you need to know about lowering your taxes this season.

While 2021 is officially over, there is still time to lower your taxes from last year.

Your strategies are limited, however, if you’re eligible to contribute to an HSA or an IRA, you can do that up until the April 15 deadline. You can also look at different deduction strategies as well as tax credits that you may be able to apply for in order to lower your taxes.

If you’re a business owner, adding things like a profit share contribution would lower your taxes.

In order to save, you can plan for next year’s taxes by keeping these strategies in mind.

This season is a busy tax season so you may want to get in contact with your preparer sooner.

Avoid the predatory loans that offer to get your refund just a few days earlier.

