Light it Green for Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At the state house this week, approval of a proclamation declaring this Saturday, February 12th, as World Cholangiocarcinoma Day in South Carolina. Senator Thomas McElveen sponsored the resolution.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare type of cancer getting more awareness around the state - partly thanks to billboards around the capital city being used to get the word out about this bile duct cancer. The face on one of those billboards is that of Paige Rew, a Columbia woman diagnosed in 2018 with the aggressive form of cancer.

Paige joined WIS Midday as a patient and an advocate in spreading awareness.

To learn more about cholangiocarcinoma, visit the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/.

