Lexington County man sentenced to prison for crash that killed 81-year-old

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for his role in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

Bryan Christopher Powers, 36, was convicted of reckless vehicular homicide for causing the death of Mildred Smith.

On June 14, 2019, a portion of US 178 near Fogle Road in the Pelion area was undergoing road work. Two vehicles were stopped by a flagman, according to officials.

Powers was driving a truck and slammed into the rear of the second vehicle, where Smith was a passenger, at 63 miles per hour, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Smith died at the scene just before her 82nd birthday.

A witness testified that Powers never slowed down prior to the collision, regardless of several warning signs leading to the road work.

