Gamecocks Spring Game to be held at night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time, South Carolina’s Spring football game will be held at night this season the school announced on Thursday.

Part of what’s being called the “Big Gamecock Weekend”, kickoff will be at 7pm at Williams-Brice Stadium on April 16th.. Admission to the game is free for all fans.

“Gamecock fans have always liked their football under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium,” Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. “Our team will be fired up finishing a tough spring practice season performing in front of a great crowd for our Garnet and Black Spring Football Game.”

Singer/songwriter Patrick Davis will perform a pregame concert in Gamecock Park Amphitheater and a post-game fireworks show will take place at the stadium.

“This promises to be a great weekend of activities for our fans,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Our staff has talked about putting a weekend of activities together like this for years and I am sure everyone will enjoy a ‘Big Gamecock Weekend’.”

The weekend will also feature the Gamecocks baseball team hosting Ole Miss.

The Spring football game will also be televised on ESPN+.

