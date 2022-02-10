SkyView
Columbia attorney confirmed as new DHEC board chair

Bolchoz testifies in front of Columbia lawmakers on February 2.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Senators have confirmed a Columbia attorney as the next board chair of DHEC.

Nominated by Governor Henry McMaster, Robert Bolchoz will be the next chair of the state Board of Health and Environmental Control.

Last week, Bolchoz testified on his views on masking in schools, DHEC’s future and handling political pressure.

You can read more on Bolchoz here.

