SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden administration green lights funds for nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Cabinet members leading the charge say it’s part of the push to make charging electric vehicles more accessible.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fuel of the future is electric, according to Secretaries of Energy and Transportation, Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg, who say they want to make it easier to come by.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that a portion of $5 billion of federal funding, over five years, is available to states that have a plan to upgrade or create new electric vehicle charging stations.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed late last year. Each state must apply in order to receive a portion of the funding.

“This is about making sure everybody can get in on the EV revolution, it’s already happening, but we have to make sure that it’s made in America; that everyone benefits from cities to rural areas,” said Secretary Buttigieg.

Eventually, the administration says they want to expand charging in rural and underserved areas, but this round is intended for infrastructure along interstate highways or alternative fuel corridors.

“We want people to not have range anxiety, then we focus on areas where we haven’t seen a big uptake in electric vehicles. Maybe they are in urban areas. It might be poor communities,” said Granholm.

Electric vehicles made up less than 3% of new auto sales last year. Though that number is expected to increase within the next decade, Granholm acknowledges one significant roadblock: the cost.

“This is exactly why the president has pushed, as part of the Build Back Better agenda to have tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles, both new and used ones,” Granholm said.

The Build Back Better Act is stalled in the U.S. Senate.

State applications for electric vehicle funding are due on Aug. 1. Granholm said she expects construction to begin later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Vandyke was killed in Forest Acres in February.
Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies from injuries
Generic Car Crash Graphic
One dead, one injured in Lexington County crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Coroner identifies teen in justified homicide

Latest News

Bolchoz testifies in front of Columbia lawmakers on February 2.
Columbia attorney confirmed as new DHEC board chair
Source: AP Images
Joe Cunningham proposes legalizing sports betting in SC
FILE PHOTO
Election bill would expand SC’s early in-person voting, add more requirements for mail-in ballots
FILE PHOTO
SC Senate advances medical marijuana bill, next moves to House
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’