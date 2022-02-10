19-year-old arrested in connection with Forest Acres homicide

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest has been made in the murder of 30-year-old Brandon Van Dyke, who was shot and killed at The Landings at Forest Acres Apartments on February 2.

It’s the city’s first killing since 2015.

Tyrik H. Edgerton, 19, was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with murder, and is currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Forest Acres Police Chief Ron Robinson said he believes the motive appears to be isolated robbery. However, he declined to say whether the Van Dyke and Edgerton knew each other.

“Our community is safer,” Robinson said. “We are doing everything we can to continue to bring closure to the Van Dyke family, and we will continue to work this case until it’s complete.”

Robinson said Forest Acres Police is still investigating whether additional suspects may have been involved in the murder, and whether additional charges could be filed.

Van Dyke was a College of Charleston graduate. He died just days before his 31st birthday, and family members say he was preparing to go to culinary school.

Edgerton is a Lexington native, and police believe he was temporarily staying at the apartment complex with a family member.

He was taken into custody Tuesday night by Forest Acres Police officers, and a fugitive task force comprised of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

RCSD assisted in the investigation, and Sheriff Leon Lott said forensic evidence was crucial toward solving this case.

“Forensics played a big part in that,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Having our own forensic lab, we’re able to put a priority on evidence on cases like this, be able to help out very quickly and that’s what we did in this case too.”

Forest Acres Police say there’s no active threat to those living at The Landings, but they’re working with property management on a safety plan to ensure the apartment complex is more secure going forward. That plan could include enhanced lighting, curfews and addressing loitering issues.

Sierra Williams, a resident at The Landings, said she believes this is a beneficial step toward keeping the community safe.

“It’s a lot of unknown people that just walk back and forth and me working from home now I see that even more, so it’s kind of scary because it’s like you don’t know who stays out here,” she said.

Robinson said Forest Acres Police hopes to have that safety plan developed in the next 72 hours.

Lott said Edgerton’s arrest highlights a disturbing trend.

“This is a common theme that I keep talking about, young people with guns,” he said. “You asked did he have the gun legally. He’s 19 years old, he can’t have a pistol. This is senseless that we’ve got young people with guns out here.”

