WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
Body found at Columbia apartment complex
Sheriff: homicide at Columbia apartment complex determined to be justified
RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times
Newberry man arrested, accused of shooting estranged wife
L to R: Kenneth Cook, John Malpass, and Phillip Suddeth
Lexington and Newberry County men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Four wanted in connection with Lexington theft of two TVs
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
