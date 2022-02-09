SkyView
SC Dept. of Ed enters multi-million dollar partnership to expand technical education programs

File photo of student working on machine.
File photo of student working on machine.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Department of Education has announced a partnership with the SC Technical College System to grow and expand career and technical education programs in response to the pandemic.

The three-year, $11.5 million partnership’s purpose is to expand career and technical education programs, adult education programs, and provide scholarships to high-demand technical college programs, according to officials.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education on these initiatives. A ready, skilled workforce is vital for South Carolina’s continued success. Expanding the talent pipeline with these programs is a real win-win,” said SC Technical College System President Dr. Tim Hardee. “We are growing our state’s workforce while providing South Carolinians with a clear path to follow their dreams and forge a brighter future.”

Below are the schools that will be awarded money:

Central Carolina Technical College

  • Clarendon 2, Clarendon 4, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter
  • $1,599,976
  • Increase the number of students graduating high school with college credits and/or a certificate in recognized technical areas

Northeastern Technical College

  • Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro
  • $999,869
  • Provide academic credit upon successful passing of industry certification examinations

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

  • Calhoun, Orangeburg
  • $1,600,000
  • Increase number of students entering the workforce or who transition into four-year college or university by providing licensure and credentialing assistance

Piedmont Technical College

  • Abbeville, Clinton, Edgefield, Greenwood 50, Greenwood 51, Greenwood 52, Laurens 55, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda, S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture
  • $1,600,000
  • Advance equity in CTE and postsecondary pathway participation. Make CTE and technical dual enrollment pathways more available to underserved populations through advising, career exploration and services

Technical College of the Lowcountry

  • Colleton, Hampton, Jasper
  • $1,600,000
  • Grow sustainable dual enrollment program in partnering districts and increase CTE dual enrollment programming

Investments for both initiatives stem from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund. The SCTCS will report annually to the SCDE on project outcomes, impact, and financial expenditures, according to officials.

