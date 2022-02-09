One dead, one injured in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash in Lexington County killed one and injured another.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:25 on US 321 near Old Wire Road, according to SC Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Honda Accord was traveling north on US 321 and a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling south on US 321 when the Civic attempted to turn left and was struck by the Accord.

Both vehicles went off the road and the Civic caught fire, according to troopers.

The driver of the Civic died.

The driver of the Accord was transported to Prisma Health Richland, according to troopers. There is no word on their condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

