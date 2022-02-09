SkyView
One dead, one injured in Lexington County crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A crash in Lexington County killed one and injured another.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:25 on US 321 near Old Wire Road, according to SC Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Honda Accord was traveling north on US 321 and a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling south on US 321 when the Civic attempted to turn left and was struck by the Accord.

Both vehicles went off the road and the Civic caught fire, according to troopers.

The driver of the Civic died.

The driver of the Accord was transported to Prisma Health Richland, according to troopers. There is no word on their condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Richland Co. Sheriff: Domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing
RCSD: Man wanted, accused of punching female coworker multiple times
Newberry man arrested, accused of shooting estranged wife
